Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 42.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

YETI opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

