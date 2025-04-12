Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $565,306,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,051,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169,952.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,405,000 after acquiring an additional 181,849 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,409.69.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,996.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,036.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

