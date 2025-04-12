Optimize Financial Inc Invests $764,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.40 and a 200-day moving average of $339.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.