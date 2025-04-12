Optimize Financial Inc Invests $646,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $1,405,000. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $60,328,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $225.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.36.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

