Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $78,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $48,633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 247,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,767.41. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,720. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

