Oklo (OKLO) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oklo to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s competitors have a beta of -1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oklo Competitors 1173 4957 4767 101 2.35

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oklo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Oklo presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.80%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oklo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.22 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.87

Oklo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oklo competitors beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

