OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 160.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.5%.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OCCI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. OFS Credit has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.81.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

