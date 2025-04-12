Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 8.6 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $48.55 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.