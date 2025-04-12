Oder Investment Management LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after buying an additional 820,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,269,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,981 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,248,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,386,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

