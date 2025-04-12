Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 26,979 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,920,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 730.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,999 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,420,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 654,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 498,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 328,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

