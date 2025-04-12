OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities lowered OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OGC opened at C$4.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.89 and a 52-week high of C$5.09.

In other OceanaGold news, Senior Officer Liang Tang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$219,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

