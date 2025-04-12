Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.83. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 6,284,892 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $519.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.