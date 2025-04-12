North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.60.

NWC opened at C$52.38 on Thursday. North West has a 1-year low of C$37.15 and a 1-year high of C$55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.55.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

