NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.73), with a volume of 13831748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.92).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.08. The company has a market capitalization of £22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,306.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts predict that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 EPS for the current year.
NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.
