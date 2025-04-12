NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.38. NIO shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 11,437,249 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

