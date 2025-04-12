Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.