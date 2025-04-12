Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 124 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

EOG stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.