Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 10,774 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
PFE stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
