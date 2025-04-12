NFP Retirement Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $401.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.