NFP Retirement Inc. Has $555,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 761,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,693,000 after buying an additional 127,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $207.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

