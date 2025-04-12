NFP Retirement Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

NFP Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

MPW stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

