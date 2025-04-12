NFP Retirement Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Coign Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average of $311.31. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

