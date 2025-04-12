NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NEXT Stock Up 2.5 %

About NEXT

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

