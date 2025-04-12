Next Century Growth Investors LLC Takes $10.04 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.33% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AvePoint Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. AvePoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvePoint Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

