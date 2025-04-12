Next Century Growth Investors LLC Increases Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.84% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83,783 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

CSTL stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $27,637.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,328.54. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,071 shares of company stock worth $775,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

