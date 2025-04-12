Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 560,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,682,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock opened at $349.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.68. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.41 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

