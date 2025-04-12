Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $18.27 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up about 1.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.35% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,135,000 after buying an additional 581,847 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after acquiring an additional 325,620 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $47,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,373,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.