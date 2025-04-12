Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.50% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $594.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

