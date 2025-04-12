NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 623,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 172,499 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 31,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NXE stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

