NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
NXE stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
