Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Terex Stock Up 2.2 %

TEX stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

