Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vale by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,338,000 after buying an additional 10,557,888 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vale by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,912 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,858,000 after purchasing an additional 507,245 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

