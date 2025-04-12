Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $11,440,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after buying an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Fortinet by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 412,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.