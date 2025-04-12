Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Redwire worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 310,769 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 3,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,007,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,844,158.88. This represents a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RDW opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Redwire Profile

(Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.