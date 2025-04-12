Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 697,312 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Sunrun worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.3 %

Sunrun stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,444 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

