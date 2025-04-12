Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Ambarella worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,596,000 after acquiring an additional 81,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 829,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 68,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,328 shares of company stock worth $662,867 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

