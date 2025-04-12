Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Should You Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. Approximately 828,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

