Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.80. 95,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 75,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 4.8 %
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
