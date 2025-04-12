Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.80. 95,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 75,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$257.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

