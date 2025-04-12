National Bankshares Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$55.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$37.96 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$34.62 and a one year high of C$46.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$211,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.