National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.30 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ballard Power Systems

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.