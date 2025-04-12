National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SIL stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.