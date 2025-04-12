National Bank of Canada FI Has $133,000 Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Haleon were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haleon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,193,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,628,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

