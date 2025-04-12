National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

