National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,063,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $43,674,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in M/I Homes by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 274,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

MHO opened at $106.15 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.99.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

