Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 141.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $67.05 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

