Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

