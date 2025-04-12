MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.18. 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

