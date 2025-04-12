Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.95. Approximately 10,942,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,870,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

