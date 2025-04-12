Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $2.11. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 33,273,909 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Thursday.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.