Melia Wealth LLC Has $14.73 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 7.7% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Melia Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Blue Owl Capital worth $14,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after purchasing an additional 182,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

