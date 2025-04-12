McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Holdings Decreased by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,426 shares during the quarter. McGrath RentCorp makes up approximately 2.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 0.69% of McGrath RentCorp worth $19,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

MGRC stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

